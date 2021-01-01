

Obituary

Mobaidul is the elder brother of Shamima Aktar, Deputy Director at Public Relations Directorate of Bangladesh Water Development Board. Former chairman of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) ASM Mobaidul Islam died on December 29 at a hospital in the capital.He was survived by his wife, four sons, relatives and a host of well-wishers.In his career, he served as the Divisional Commissioner of Chittagong, Joint Secretary of the Water Resources, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Deputy Commissioners of Rangpur and Tangail. Hailing from Kachua upazila of Bagerhat, he was born on October 10 in 1945.Mobaidul is the elder brother of Shamima Aktar, Deputy Director at Public Relations Directorate of Bangladesh Water Development Board.