DU ICE center organises essay competition on entrepreneurship

An essay competition titled "Towards an Entrepreneurial and Development Bangladesh: CMSMEs as the Buildings Block for an Innovation and Knowledge Driven Economy" was held at Dhaka University campus.

As a part of its REVIVE Project, Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship (ICE) Center of DU in collaboration with UNDP, Bangladesh organised the event, said a press release.

A total of 72 students from 16 universities and 3 colleges - Armed Police Batalion School and College, Shahid Bir Uttam Anwar Girls College and Chattogram Cantonment Public College - took part in the competition.

Among them, a student of DU's Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Justita Musrat won the first prize (Tk 10000) while the second prize went to (Tk 7500) Sakif Al Ehsan Khan, Department of Public Administration, DU.

Third Prize (Tk 6000) was won jointly by Sadia Islam Taspia, Department of Accounting and Information System, DU and Sheikh Maher Ansari, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, DU.

The prize giving ceremony of the competition was held on Thursday virtually.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr Muhammad Samad joined the prize giving ceremony as the chief guest while Dhaka University Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed took part as special guest with Executive Director of the ICE Center Md Rashedur Rahman in the chair.

In his speech, Dr Muhammad Samad thanked the ICE center for arranging such an illustrious event and congratulated all the participants who harbour great curiosity among themselves.





