Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:15 PM
Home City News

BUTEX gets new registrar

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Observer Desk

Prof Dr Shah Alimuzzaman, chief of Fabric Engineering Department of Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) made registrar of the university, says a press release.
The university authority issued an office order in this regard on Wednesday.
Former registrar of the university Prof Monirul Islam retired on December 30.
Prof Dr Shah Alimuzzaman completed his B.Sc. in Fabric Engineering in 1992. Later he joined as Lecturer in the same Department in 1992.  
In 1996, he completed his M.Sc. in Textile Engineering from Ghent University, Belgium.


