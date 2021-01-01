

Ring Out the Old, Ring in the New



With the first dawn of the New Year, the good news is that a vaccine is just around the corner. The good news - Bangladesh has remained remarkably steady and doing quite well in terms of macroeconomic performance. The good news - our badly hit economic sector is recovering fast while remittance inflow has also jumped up. And the good news is that despite all odds presented by a challenging year we have not collapsed.



Besides remaining resilient throughout 2020, it was agonizing to witness the horribly poor state of our healthcare sector. And it was humiliating to watch how a few deceitful individuals and swindlers - ranging from a public office driver, gold trader, and human trafficker to a former MD of a private bank had embezzled and siphoned-off thousands of crores of Taka. Unveiling corruption at massive scales became a regular news item throughout last year.



Despite rampant corruption unearthed almost everywhere, it is also encouraging to note that the government has shown zero-tolerance while taking appropriate action, albeit delay. That said - the best way to fight corruption is to fight it together with the people.



In 2020 the deadly virus had also snatched away the lives of many eminent personalities. We remember them with deep respect.



The point here, as tough as it's been, we made it through 2020. And that feat alone is significant. The world didn't stop when the virus hit, although it may have felt that during the shutdown period. And some of the issues that have been prominent in 2020 are likely to remain so in 2021. However, New Year is a time for looking back and for looking forward. At a personal level, some people make resolutions to break bad habits, create new ones or maintain existing ones.



We believe, in this year we must take a collective pledge to address all the avenues where we are failing, otherwise we won't move forward. However, with Bangladesh turning fifty this year, it is time to move rapidly with all existing and newer challenges ahead. We see more opportunities to threats. It is time to renew our commitment in nation building for a better, happy and prosperous Bangladesh.



