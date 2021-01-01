Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Green vehicle riding

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Dear Sir

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) recently conducted a drive against illegal food stands, installations, and parking on the Manik Mia Avenue for free bicycle lane. It was a laudable initiative by the authority concern to promote bicycle riding. Bangladeshi bicyclists have long been calling for separate lanes for them.

Bicycle riding is a good instrument of physical exercise and it is mainly an aerobic activity, which means that our heart, blood vessels and lungs all get a workout. It will help to breathe deeper, perspire and experience increased body temperature, which will improve our overall good fitness level.

Bicycle is not only considered as good for physical exercise but also consider it as an environment friendly green vehicle, because it doesn't generate any harmful emission to the environment. It is suitable for health, body fitness and clean environment. While green environment is a big challenge and threat for other motor vehicles, then bicycle is not only a green vehicle but also it helps to maintain the right social distancing on the way to movement either office or other destination during this Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

No doubt, bicycle is considered as environment friendly green vehicles globally, so the authority concern should arrange such separate bicycle lane to promote them and also for green environment.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Green vehicle riding
Sharing thoughts, for the New Year
Goodbye 2020, welcome 2021
Trump’s attempts to overturn the election
Barriers of skill migration
Nation fails to tap some of its best and brightest
Kudos Shakib Al Hasan
2020: When people spoke truth to power


Latest News
Body of school girl recovered in Gopalganj
AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year
BNP vows to establish ‘people’s govt’ in New Year
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Man Utd forward Cavani banned over Instagram post
Textbook distribution begins across the country
RCC installs modern street lighting system
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Covid-19: Global cases exceed 83 million
Painful 2020 ends for US workers and layoffs could rise again
Most Read News
Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
'No educational instts reopening without Corona situation improvement'
Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today
SI killed in Dhaka road accident
Small powers of South Asia in strategic competition
Does Bangladesh need health court?
Mongla Port: Tk754 crore deal signed for dredging of inner bar area
Girl child killed for protesting kisses on face by man
Jatiya Press Club election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft