Green vehicle riding

Dear Sir



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) recently conducted a drive against illegal food stands, installations, and parking on the Manik Mia Avenue for free bicycle lane. It was a laudable initiative by the authority concern to promote bicycle riding. Bangladeshi bicyclists have long been calling for separate lanes for them.



Bicycle riding is a good instrument of physical exercise and it is mainly an aerobic activity, which means that our heart, blood vessels and lungs all get a workout. It will help to breathe deeper, perspire and experience increased body temperature, which will improve our overall good fitness level.



Bicycle is not only considered as good for physical exercise but also consider it as an environment friendly green vehicle, because it doesn't generate any harmful emission to the environment. It is suitable for health, body fitness and clean environment. While green environment is a big challenge and threat for other motor vehicles, then bicycle is not only a green vehicle but also it helps to maintain the right social distancing on the way to movement either office or other destination during this Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.



No doubt, bicycle is considered as environment friendly green vehicles globally, so the authority concern should arrange such separate bicycle lane to promote them and also for green environment.



Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka