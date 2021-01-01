

Sharing thoughts, for the New Year



All my life I worried that I need to change, in order to survive. I still worry, if I am subscribing to change needed, in a volatile, fast paced technological world. If I do not play my cards well, life would take a pause, and then stop. Or, throw me out of the celestial orbit. As I cross the final hurdles of the year 2020, I realize that things are worse than I thought back earlier; and I probably needed to deal with real hardships, to become a better human being.



When you do the things in the present that you can see, you are shaping the future that you are yet to see. The problem about the future is that it keeps coming back to you as the 'present'.



No one else knows exactly what the future holds for you, no one else knows what obstacles you've overcome to be where you are, so why expect others to feel as passionate about your dreams as you do?



The future is not as loud as an explosion but it is relentless. It has a terrible fury all its own. While I still retain some hope in what the past 'imagineers' had dreamed, will be stopped in its tracks soon. I suspect it will take the continued suffering and further realization of what is unfolding and why, for people to finally rise up and defeat it.



So, my prediction is ultimately the reset our future keeps casting in our life cycles--won't succeed. We shall chart a course to bypass the future trap.



Perhaps God keeps testing us by providing us the tools to finally overthrow the darkness which hangs over us. Maybe this is our last chance, and our last test.



No matter how dysfunctional your background, how broke or broken you are, where you are today, or what anyone else says, you matter, and your life matters!



In the grey twilight years, one finally understands what it means to be alive-moving from a brightly lit corridor into a darkened room at every step? Sometimes, it felt that way to me....and I hope my readers have a more comforting experience.



One of the greatest charms of the present is to keep expecting and believing that your due season is coming. To declare that the good you have harvested in your life will manifest.



Yes...our journeys into the future begin today. For our survival we have created hope-a half-hearted Belief in a 'bright' future, to help carry us through our current turmoils. Just as we created a god for our need to share grief and sorrow, we also created future to borrow time, to store our pains.



I also like to believe in prayers. May God the Benevolent and Merciful may, ultimately, intervene to prevent humanity's destruction as possibly has been done during previous world wars. We don't deserve it, but it may happen if there's enough will within us to change.



As we happily transverse into a new year 2021, why not spend a little time cultivating relationships offline. Never forget, that everybody isn't on social media...



Wishing everyone, season's greetings and a joyous new year ahead!

The writer is a former educator based in Chicago, USA











