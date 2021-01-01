

Barriers of skill migration



According to Rabiul, he had been aware of skill based training of Government, he would surely enrol himself. Thus, he believes, his skill would have been transferable and after returning he would work in his own country. "If one has transferable skill to work, one would not suffer force return let alone unemployment."



At one hand migration through overseas employment creates opportunities and an employment, reduces poverty, and, improves country's economy through remittance, but on the other hand it increases vulnerability of the migrants and expose them to suppression, oppression, forced slavery, and other forms of rights violation. Skill migration would prevent the later. But undocumented agents, flawed recruitment process, fraudulence, and less availability and lack of dissemination of information related to migration and thus skill migration remains muddled.



Bangladesh is one of the largest manpower suppliers to meet the demands of labour in the international market. According to data of Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) in 2019, 700,159 people migrated and the earned remittance was 18,354.94 USD. In 2020 the number of people was 181, 218 up to May and earned USD 6,964.55 remittance. Based on BMET data, approximately 13,080,501 people have been migrated for overseas employment from 1976-2020.



Considering the various skill training's opportunities for the potential migrants, it can be said that the Bangladesh Government recognizes the importance of skilled employment. According to BMET website, there are 46 ongoing training available for potential migrants which include Diploma in Marine Engineering to House Keeping. How far these training reaches to potential migrants that's a matter of investigation?

"One of the agents from my village managed all my papers and managed me a training certificate- I am not sure what that was about. I do not know how to read. I went to Lebanon as domestic worker, and, I have not attended any training," said Salma (pseudonym) 25, form Faridpur.



The Technical Training Centres (TTC) under BMET is responsible for all the trainings related to migrants. Except TTC there are few more organizations that avail training for migrants. There is a one-month TTC training for women migrants-- basically train them for home appliances usage, which falls under the soft skill training sector. Availing training needs knowledge and basis education- ability to read and write, many migrant workers are uneducated, many only had the ability to write their own name. In this case proper monitoring and evaluation is necessary. But there is little sign of that is visible.



1.2 million Bangladeshi workers are working in 174 countries among that 43.55 percent of workers are skilled, 20.36 percent are semi-skilled and 28.15 percent are less-skilled workers in 2019, according to BMET. Even though the skill migration is increasing it is not enough. If the circumstances remain as it now- non observance, and disassembled, the government will pay a higher price.



"I have not learnt much in the training. I wished to learn the language of my destination country better. I also wanted to know about the social and culture situation of that country so that I can adopt easily. But the training was not a fruitful one," said Lebanon returnee Afeeya (pseudonym).



The national slogan of this International Migrants Day is to create skill migrant workers. But the reality tells the story of skill migration otherwise. The migration process from Bangladesh is also complicated. It involves a lot of stakeholders including documented and undocumented agents who jeopardize the migration process by fraudulence. Fraudulence here includes providing false information about salary and work, false legal papers which includes BMET clearance certificates. Many potential migrants especially women do not know how to read and write and do not even know about the proper process of migration which lead them to trust undocumented agents blindly.



It is a truth universally acknowledged that an educated person is an asset for the country and so is for skill migration. When a migrant is educated and skilled, this ensures the person's ability to be aware of his/her rights. In this case, the possibility of becoming a victim of fraudulence decreases. And education also ensures ethical and fair recruitment.



Migration and migrant workers faced enormous challenges this year due to Coronavirus pandemic. New Year with few strategies, skill migration would reduce the risk of human trafficking. Skill migration would also reduce the fraudulence and victimization and re-victimization of migrant workers. In post Covid-19 situation, the migration demand would make people desperate to go abroad and earn money, there are possibilities to increase the risk of human trafficking -which need government's stronger policy and implementation to protect potential migrants from fraudulence of individual agent and sub-agents. Considering better education and information dissemination at the grass root level would also shade light on the international slogan of IMD that is reimagining human mobility under the circumstances of Covid-19 and also it would establish our national slogan of skill based migration in reality.

Shakirul Islam is a Chairperson of Obhibashi Karmi Unnayan Program (OKUP)











