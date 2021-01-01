

Nation fails to tap some of its best and brightest



These best and brightest sons and daughters of Bangladesh represent an all-star line-up of doctors, engineers, architects, academics, lawyers, journalists, technologists and a host of other professional groups. Many of them have been serving many developed countries to the best of their satisfaction but unfortunately not the country of their origin because of unfavourable circumstances.



Like many countries such as Taiwan, China, India, Pakistan and Nepal, Bangladesh also lost human capital resources as a result of what is called "brain drain" over the last five decades. Government after government came and went since independence but sadly none ever took any concrete step to reverse the trend of continuous brain drain which usually refers to the migration of highly educated individuals.



As a result, thousands of Bangladeshis with impressive credentials in virtually all fields went abroad on short and long-term programs but they never returned. These Bangladeshis successfully completed their higher education or training in their respective fields in developed countries, most notably the United States, Canada, Australia and Britain. And upon completion of their programs, they got job offers in these countries or just stayed back.



While many of these highly educated or trained Bangladeshis have decided to permanently settle in these countries for a better living for themselves as well as their children, many others sincerely seek to return to Bangladesh and contribute to its development using their foreign-earned skills, training as well as education. However, they end up remaining abroad against their wishes because of the lack of acceptable opportunities in Bangladesh.



According to a report of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development or UNCTAD, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan have lost about five percent of their skilled manpower to developed countries. Brain drain is a serious barrier to using technology to expand economies and raise living standards in those countries where it occurs, UNCTAD said and warned that the emigration of qualified people thus damages long-term growth and development prospects.



An estimated 10 million Bangladeshis are currently working abroad. However, a vast majority of them are low-skilled labourers mainly working in the Arabian Gulf---Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman---sending home a significant amount of remittances. Bangladesh receives approximately $15 billion from its migrant workers each year, the second highest foreign earnings after that of the garment industry.



Among the 10 million Bangladeshis abroad, there are thousands of highly qualified foreign-educated and trained people and a vast majority of them are currently living in the United States, Canada, Britain and Australia. While a significant number of them have decided to permanently stay in those countries, many are willing to return to Bangladesh if they are offered appropriate opportunities matching their qualifications and experience.



These people with their extraordinary foreign-earned skills, training and education can significantly contribute to the overall national development and lift up Bangladesh to world standards in many areas. But unfortunately no government has ever taken any serious initiative to bring these Bangladeshis back or help them rehabilitate with the honour they deserve in their own country and utilize their valuable skills and expertise for national progress.



So, the current government can take this opportunity to overhaul its outdated migration policy for Bangladeshi citizens and remodel it taking into consideration the greater national interest--both for short-term and long-term. While it must encourage low-skilled workers to go abroad with proper job offers under a fair manpower export program, it must also launch a reverse brain drain plan to bring back highly qualified Bangladeshis who are willing to return home from abroad.



Mere dual citizenship is not an adequate incentive for these highly qualified Bangladeshis to return home. Currently, there are 61 countries in the world that allow dual citizenship which barely brings the citizens back to their original countries. If Bangladesh is serious about bringing some of its best and the brightest back home from abroad, then the government must create appropriate opportunities for them that match their qualifications and experience.



Side by side with the government's initiatives to reverse brain drain, Bangladesh's growing private sector can also play a significant role in this regard. For examples, Bangladesh's private universities, flourishing media---both broadcast and print, IT sector can formulate plan to hire foreign-educated and trained Bangladeshis with attractive offers like in many countries. If they make a cost-benefit analysis for such a plan, the benefit will far outweigh the cost. The foreign-educated professionals can also be used as trainers for their local counterparts.



Taiwan once faced the biggest brain drain in Asia. In the 1970s and 1980s, an estimated 20 percent of college graduates went abroad from Taiwan for higher study but few of them actually returned. In 1979 which was the peak of the brain drain, only eight percent of students returned to Taiwan after completing their studies abroad. This brain drain caused a great deal of anxiety in the country but it slowed after the Taiwanese government took some measures to counter it.



The Taiwanese government reversed brain drain with the famous Hinschu Industrial or Science Park which started in 1980 as the prototype of Silicon Valley. In addition to financial incentives, subsidized Western-style housing and many other facilities were offered to attract Taiwanese living abroad. Out of the 289 companies of the park, 113 were started by the U.S.-educated Taiwanese and as many as 478 of the returnees held PhD. The park is the centre of Taiwan's science and technology and a major contributor to economic growth.



China has also been impacted by brain drain but the Chinese central government's policy changes in domestic environment, freedom to both emigrate and immigrate and political stability brought many Chinese back to the country from overseas. Other reasons that encouraged a lot of Chinese to return home from abroad included better career opportunities and higher social status in China and also a strong sense of patriotism.



And in Pakistan, the media boom inspired many overseas Pakistanis working in the field of journalism to return to their home country and take up readily available positions matching their qualifications and experience in the country's largest press groups and television channels. According to an estimate, there are more than 47,000 British nationals in Pakistan, many of whom are of Pakistani origin, who have returned to the country to contribute to its economic development.



The best policy of Bangladesh will be to encourage more and more low-skilled workers to go abroad with proper job offers on the one hand and create attractive opportunities for foreign-trained and educated Bangladeshis in the country and bring them home on the other. So, the outflow of low-skilled Bangladeshi workers will generate much-needed remittances and the inflow of high-skilled Bangladeshi professionals will contribute to the national development.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







