Man becomes solvent farming duck



The duck farm of former tea seller Abul Kalam Azad at Ulipur. photo: observer

He has also created inspiration among others in the upazila.

He got inspiration in duck rearing from watching programmes on TV and videos on facebook. He started saving money from his tea sale.

About two years back, he launched the farm with 25 to 30 ducks spending Tk 1 lakh. Since then, he did not have to look back. Over the two years, there have been about 6,000 ducks in his farm. Now he is selling ducklings. At present, over 100 ducks are laying eggs every day. Along with it, he is farming more than 200 hens.

He is producing 1,200 baby ducks in two days spending about Tk 15,000, and selling those at about Tk 35,000. His monthly income ranges between Tk 1.50 lakh and 2 lakh.

Firstly, Azad raised his farm taking two ponds on lease at Tk 15,000 with ducks and fishes at a time. He started it when he was suffering to maintain his 10-member family. Seeing his profit and development, neighbours are delighted. But he suffered loss as about 400 ducks and hens died during corona pandemic.

He said, his wife, children and daughters-in-law helped in the farming. Currently, his capital stands at Tk 6 to 7 lakh.

A local Md Noorbokto Mia said Abul Kalam Azad has created sensation by raising the duck farm. Many unemployed youths have been inspired to follow his suit.

Without running after job, it is possible to stand on own feet by making such farm at small capital, he pointed out.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Abdul Aziz Pradhan said they will provide assistance to those who will start such farms. ULIPUR, KURIGRAM, Dec 31: A former tea seller Abul Kalam Azad of Madhya Umananda Jamtala Bazaar area under Tabakpur Union in Ulipur Upazila of the district has become solvent by farming high breed ducks.He has also created inspiration among others in the upazila.He got inspiration in duck rearing from watching programmes on TV and videos on facebook. He started saving money from his tea sale.About two years back, he launched the farm with 25 to 30 ducks spending Tk 1 lakh. Since then, he did not have to look back. Over the two years, there have been about 6,000 ducks in his farm. Now he is selling ducklings. At present, over 100 ducks are laying eggs every day. Along with it, he is farming more than 200 hens.He is producing 1,200 baby ducks in two days spending about Tk 15,000, and selling those at about Tk 35,000. His monthly income ranges between Tk 1.50 lakh and 2 lakh.Firstly, Azad raised his farm taking two ponds on lease at Tk 15,000 with ducks and fishes at a time. He started it when he was suffering to maintain his 10-member family. Seeing his profit and development, neighbours are delighted. But he suffered loss as about 400 ducks and hens died during corona pandemic.He said, his wife, children and daughters-in-law helped in the farming. Currently, his capital stands at Tk 6 to 7 lakh.A local Md Noorbokto Mia said Abul Kalam Azad has created sensation by raising the duck farm. Many unemployed youths have been inspired to follow his suit.Without running after job, it is possible to stand on own feet by making such farm at small capital, he pointed out.Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Abdul Aziz Pradhan said they will provide assistance to those who will start such farms.