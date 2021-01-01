344 crimes committed in Barishal

BARISHAL, Dec 31: A total of 344 crimes were committed in areas under 14 police stations (PSs) in the district during 30 days of the month of November.

According to the crime reports placed before the monthly meeting of district law and order committee, out of the committed crimes, 199 were committed in ten PSs areas of the district, including of five murders, 35 incidents of torture on women and 42 drug related crimes.

On the other hand, 145 crimes were committed in four PSs areas under Barisal Metropolitan Police, including two murders, six incidents of torture on women, 13 repression incidents on children, 70 drug related crimes and 14 theft incidents.







