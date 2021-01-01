Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

344 crimes committed in Barishal

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Dec 31: A total of 344 crimes were committed in areas under 14 police stations (PSs) in the district during 30 days of the month of November.
According to the crime reports placed before the monthly meeting of district law and order committee, out of the committed crimes, 199 were committed in ten PSs areas of the district, including of five murders, 35 incidents of torture on women and 42 drug related crimes.
On the other hand, 145 crimes were committed in four PSs areas under Barisal  Metropolitan Police, including two murders, six incidents of torture on women, 13 repression incidents on children, 70 drug related crimes and 14 theft incidents.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man becomes solvent farming duck
344 crimes committed in Barishal
Woman hacked to death in Joypurhat
Vehicle of election officer vandalised
20 more contract corona in 2 dists
Members of Feni Press Club formed a human chain on the Trunk Road
3 killed in separate road mishaps
Mindless waste dumping pollutes Shitalakshya River  


Latest News
Body of school girl recovered in Gopalganj
AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year
BNP vows to establish ‘people’s govt’ in New Year
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Man Utd forward Cavani banned over Instagram post
Textbook distribution begins across the country
RCC installs modern street lighting system
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Covid-19: Global cases exceed 83 million
Painful 2020 ends for US workers and layoffs could rise again
Most Read News
Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
'No educational instts reopening without Corona situation improvement'
Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today
SI killed in Dhaka road accident
Small powers of South Asia in strategic competition
Does Bangladesh need health court?
Mongla Port: Tk754 crore deal signed for dredging of inner bar area
Girl child killed for protesting kisses on face by man
Jatiya Press Club election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft