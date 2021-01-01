Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Woman hacked to death in Joypurhat

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Dec 31: A woman was hacked to death by her drug addict nephew in Khanjanpur area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified Masuma Begum, 55.
Police, however, detained killer Rakibul Hasan Titu, 30.
Joypurhat Police Station Inspector Habibur Rahman said drug addict Titu hacked Masuma indiscriminately with a machete as she denied to give him money to buy drugs.
Hearing cry for help, neighbours rushed in and took Masuma to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Being informed, police visited the scene and detained Titu, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man becomes solvent farming duck
344 crimes committed in Barishal
Woman hacked to death in Joypurhat
Vehicle of election officer vandalised
20 more contract corona in 2 dists
Members of Feni Press Club formed a human chain on the Trunk Road
3 killed in separate road mishaps
Mindless waste dumping pollutes Shitalakshya River  


Latest News
Body of school girl recovered in Gopalganj
AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year
BNP vows to establish ‘people’s govt’ in New Year
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Man Utd forward Cavani banned over Instagram post
Textbook distribution begins across the country
RCC installs modern street lighting system
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Covid-19: Global cases exceed 83 million
Painful 2020 ends for US workers and layoffs could rise again
Most Read News
Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
'No educational instts reopening without Corona situation improvement'
Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today
SI killed in Dhaka road accident
Small powers of South Asia in strategic competition
Does Bangladesh need health court?
Mongla Port: Tk754 crore deal signed for dredging of inner bar area
Girl child killed for protesting kisses on face by man
Jatiya Press Club election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft