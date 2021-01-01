Woman hacked to death in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Dec 31: A woman was hacked to death by her drug addict nephew in Khanjanpur area of Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified Masuma Begum, 55.

Police, however, detained killer Rakibul Hasan Titu, 30.

Joypurhat Police Station Inspector Habibur Rahman said drug addict Titu hacked Masuma indiscriminately with a machete as she denied to give him money to buy drugs.

Hearing cry for help, neighbours rushed in and took Masuma to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police visited the scene and detained Titu, the official added.







