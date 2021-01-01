Vehicle of election officer vandalised

PANCHAGARH, Dec 31: A case has been filed in Sadar Upazila over vandalising the vehicle of Returning Officer and District Election Officer and beating a policeman.

District Election Officer Md Alamgir himself filed the case with Sadar Police Station (PS).

According to the case statement, five to seven miscreants vandalised his car at around 11am when he was returning after visiting Panchagarh Collectorate Adarsha Shikkha Niketan Polling Centre.

As a policeman tried to challenge them, they also beat up him.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Abu Akkachh Ahmed confirmed the matter.

