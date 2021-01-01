20 more contract corona in 2 dists

Some 20 more people tested positive for coronavirus in two districts- Thakurgaon and Naogaon, in two days.

THAKURGAON: Two more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,477 here.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Wednesday night.

Of the newly infected persons, one is from Sadar and another from Pirganj upazilas.

The sample sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital and Thakurgaon CDC in the last 24 hours for test came in hand on the day where two persons were found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 1,354 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 29 died of it in the district.

NAOGAON: Some 18 more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,530 here.

Deputy CS Dr Manjur-e-Murshed confirmed the information on Thursday night.

Of the newly infected people, 12 are in Sadar, three in Badalgachhi, and one in Dhamoirhat, Patnitala and Raninagar upazilas each.

Among the total infected, 1,434 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 25 died of it in the district.

Meanwhile, the number of patients related to cold admitted to hospitals in the district has started to increase, the CS added.





