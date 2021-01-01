3 killed in separate road mishaps

Three persons were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Sherpur, Bhola and Tangail, on Thursday.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Subarna Akhter, 7, daughter of Hossain Ali of Panchgaon Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit Subarna in Panchgaon Bazar area on the Nalitabari-Sherpur Highway at around 11:30am, while she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Nalitabari Police Station Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

MONPURA, BHOLA: Two persons were seriously injured in a road accident in Monpura Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The injured are Rafizul, a resident of Hazirhat Union in the upazila, and Raihan, of Tazumuddin Upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle fell on the Orphanage Road after losing its control over the steering in Banglabazar area at around 12pm, which left the duo seriously injured. The injured were rushed to Monpura Upazila Health Complex, from where motorcyclist Rafizul was shifted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation in Dhaka in critical condition.

Dr Rafidul Islam, on-duty physician of Monpura Upazila Health Complex, confirmed the incident.

TANGAIL: Two persons were killed and another was injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van in Sadar Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as the assistant of the pickup driver Shahidul Islam, 22, and Md Bayezid, 20, son of Md Enamul of Mathurapur Village in Dhupchanchia Upazila of Bogura.

Local sources said the accident took place in Elenga area at around 12:30am, which left the duo dead on the spot and the pick van driver injured.

The injured was rushed to Tangail General Hospital.

Elenga Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Kamal confirmed the incident.







