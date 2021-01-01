Mindless waste dumping pollutes Shitalakshya River  



Waste being dumped on the bank of Shitalakshya River. photo: observer

In the absence of local administrative monitoring, the unabated dumping of waste from bazaars and adjoining areas is continuing.

Despite life and environment threatening problems, no remedy is in order, locals complained.

Local public representatives said, they don't have vehicular facilities to take the waste to remote or proper places.

In Gazipur District, the largest business zone is Barami Bazaar in the upazila.

There are about 1,500 small, medium and large trading enterprises in that bazaar.

Besides, around 2,000 dwellers are residing in the bazaar and nearby areas. The waste is being produced every day from the bazaar.

Due to lack of waste management system, the daily produced waste is being dumped into the river, and in some cases, on the river side.

Waste is also being dumped from four private hospitals of the bazaar.

Foul smell from these dumping spots is spreading around. Passengers in the Barami Ferry Ghat are suffering seriously.

Also, the river water is being polluted due to safety tank lines connecting different houses along the river bank.

In Barami's Pathantek Village, one quack Al Amin said, once the crystal water of the Shitalakshya would be used by locals for drinking and bath. But now the water of the river is no longer usable, he added.

Leasee of Barami Launch Station Tawfiz said, the way the waste piles have grown along the river bank, the other ferry station in the north cannot be used.

Ferrying of commuters through the launch station is being handled by more than 100 boats every day. On different purposes, over 2,000 people are using this station every day.

One commuter and officer of a real estate company Ibrahim Khalil, who was waiting in the launch station for ferry, could not stay for longer due to the rough smell. He said, waste spots have grown around the ferry ghat.

Chairman of Barami Union Shamsul Haq Badal Sarkar said, in the absence of fixed dumping spot, locals are throwing waste of bazaars and surrounding areas into open places along the river.

"Though it is causing public suffering and harming the river, we can do nothing. If there is any vehicle of Union Parishad, waste can be taken to far places," he further said.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) in Gazipur Hasan Yusuf Khan said, river is lifeline; yet the river is being killed by waste dumping.

He demanded identifying the persons responsible and bringing them under law.

Assistant Director of the Department of Environment (DoE) in Gazipur Ashraf Uddin said, there is no scope to dump waste in the river. Local Government Department deals with waste management, he referred.

The responsible persons will be warned of raising the waste dumping spots, he gave assurance.







