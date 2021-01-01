Video
Bottle gourd farming on bamboo trellis gains popularity

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

A raised platform based bottle gourd farm in Atrai Upazila. photo: observer

A raised platform based bottle gourd farm in Atrai Upazila. photo: observer

ATRAI, NAOGAON, Dec 31: To keep the wheel of economy running amid corona, farmers in Atrai Upazila of the district are shifting to the cultivation of bottle gourd on raised platform along with cultivation of other winter vegetables.
For using modern technology in agriculture, bottle gourd is now growing round the year.
This farming method is becoming very popular to the growers as they are getting good yield.
This system is time-effective. Yielding takes place in a short time. So, it is replacing the traditional farming method. Hoping higher profits, local growers are bringing more lands under this innovative system, agriculture official sources said.
Every day, wholesalers and retailers are buying the products directly from farmer's fields. For easing their hassle in marketing the products, growers are delighted.
Besides, their interest is also being encouraged for overall assistance from the local agriculture office. Farming advice, materials to raise platforms and good quality seeds are being provided by the agriculture office.
Grower Wazed Ali Liton of Bhabanipur Village said, "With the hope of higher profit and seeing neighbouring growers' farming success, I have cultivated bottle gourd on raised platform. Due to good care, gourds of different sizes have appeared in huge numbers on the platforms."
Another Faridul Islam said, "I am mainly a trader. Along with different vegetables, I have cultivated bottle gourds following the system beside my home. Within five months of farming, I have sold 1,000 pieces of bottle gourds of different sizes."
He also said, "In the beginning, the market price was good. In the last moment, the price was not satisfactory. As a result, I could not make expected profit. Yet I am shifting my mind to bottle gourd farming."
Upazila Agriculture Officer KM Kawsar Hossen said, "On the profitable ground, the platform based bottle gourd farming is becoming popular in Atrai. In order to make growers directly interested, we are always providing advice and good seeds."
In this system, pests attack less but the yield is higher. And the sale is speedy as the products are free of pesticides, he concluded.


