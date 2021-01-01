Jhenidah Press Club gets new body

JHENIDAH, Dec 31: Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Selim have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively of Jhenidah Press Club in the district for one year term.

An 18-member executive committee was formed in an election held at the press club on Wednesday.

The other office bearers are: Md Shahidul Islam, Abdul Hye and Md Rafiqul Islam as vice-presidents; Mahfuzur Rahman and Jafar Uddin Raju as joint GS; Waliar Rahman as treasurer; and Abdullah Al Mamun as office secretary.





