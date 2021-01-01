Seven human skeletons stolen from Narsingdi graveyards

NARSINGDI, Dec 31: Seven human skeletons were stolen from two separate graveyards in Palash Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Locals said a group of criminals had stolen six skeletons from Kazirchar Village Social Graveyard and another from Islampara Village Graveyard.

Being informed, Palash Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rumana Yasmin and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Palash Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohammad Nasir Uddin visited the scenes on Wednesday morning.

Police and local sources said the culprits dug seven to eight graves at Kazirchar Graveyard sometime after Tuesday midnight and took away the skeletons from six graves.

At the same time, they had also stolen a skeleton digging a grave at the nearby Islampara Graveyard.

Aminul Islam, an inhabitant of Kazirchar Village, said several graves were found digged after devotees went there to offer munajat following Fazr prayer.

Afterward, Danga Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Saber ul Hye was informed about it. At that time, the villagers expressed their strong resentment over the stealing of skeletons from the graves.

Local UP members Salahuddin and Koushik Ahmed Nayan said the identities of five, out of stolen seven skeletons, were determined, while the identities of the rest two stolen skeletons could not the ascertained.

UP Chairman Saber ul Hye demanded immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the culprits.

Contacted, Polsah PS OC Sheikh Md Nasiruddin said they visited the graveyards after receiving information that seven human skeletons were stolen from the graves.

Legal action will be taken after investigating the matter, and the culprits will be arrested soon, the OC added.





