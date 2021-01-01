New SP exchanges views with journo in Rajbari

RAJBARI, Dec 31: Newly joined Superintendent of Police (SP) exchanged views with local journalists at a meeting in the district town on Wednesday.

The meeting was organised in the conference room of SP Office. It was addressed by new SP M.M Shakil Uzzaman as chief guest. He took over charge on December 29.

Additional SP Md Salauddin and Officer-in-Charge of Rajbari Sadar Police Station Shawpon Kumer, among others, were present in the meeting.

President of Rajbari Press Club Khan Mohammad Jahurul Haque, General Secretary Khandoker Abdul Matin, Vice-President Md Mosharrof Hossain and correspondents of different print and electronic media spoke on the occasion.

New SP assured, he will show zero tolerances about child marriage, drug abuse, terrorism, and militancy.







