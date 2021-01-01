Video
Home Countryside

Indefinite transport strike called in Pabna

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Dec 31: Pabna Bus-Truck Owners and Workers Oikya Parishad called an indefinite strike in the district from 6am on Thursday to press home for their six-point demand.
President of the association Freedom Fighter Habibur Rahman Habib confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.
Habibur said transport workers in the district often face extortion and harassment allegedly by members of the transport association in Shahzadpur Upazila of Sirajganj. They also beat the workers on various excuses.
Two workers of 'Pabna Express' were beaten on December 24. The association informed the matter to the authorities concerned, but no steps were taken in this regard.
The association also held a press conference at the district press club on December 27 and gave the administration an ultimatum to resolve the matter within three days, said the association president.
The association halted plying of all vehicles for indefinite period as no solution came out after ending their ultimatum, he added.
No vehicle has seen plying on the roads responding to the strike, causing immense sufferings to passengers, reports our correspondent.


