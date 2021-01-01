Two persons electrocuted in Netrakona, Kurigram

Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Kurigram, in two days.

NETRAKONA: A man was electrocuted in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Azizul Haque, 40, son of Md Fazlul Haque, a resident of Purba Jigatala Village under Lengura Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Azizul came in contact with a live electric wire while switching on a motor in the house at around 9pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalmakanda Police Station (PS) ATM Mahmudul Haque confirmed the incident.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A man was electrocuted in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

Deceased Masud Rana, 35, was the son of Abdul Majid, a resident of Gachhpari Village under Berubari Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Masud Rana came in contact with a live electric wire while catching fish in a pond in his in-laws' house in Bakshir Khamar Village under Nageshwari Municipality at around 12pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Nageshwari PS OC Rawshan Kabir confirmed the incident.







