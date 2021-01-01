Birkutsa Hazar Duari Zamindar Bari in death throes



Birkutsa Hazar Duari Zamindar Bari in Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

In the absence of the zamindar (landlord), the old house is now the witness of ages. Due to lack of necessary reform, it has been on the ruination.

According to tourism specialists, this house can be an attractive tourism spot if it is developed and preserved by the government.

The house is one of the ancient historical installations in Rajshahi. It is 18 kilometre (km) away from Bhabaniganj Sadar Upazila. The only railway line and railway station of the upazila is in Birkutsa area.

The house was raised on 50 bigha of land next to the Natore-Santahar railway station. Already, some major parts of the house have collapsed.

Zamindar Abinash had built this house by mid-18th century. He had no son. So, he married his daughter to his sister's son Panchanan in the Hooghly area of India.

Panchanan became father of three sons- Ramababu, Durgababu and Birbabu. But favourite to him was Birbabu. Later, he took over the zamindari. He raised a two-storey house with 1,000 doors. The house was named Hazar Duari.

Birbabu's face was black and ugly. Yet he was a very strong man. So, many water bodies, places, railway station, school and college were named after his name using Birkutsa.

In 1947, when the family of Zamindar Birbabu moved to Hooghly Chandanagar in India, the house was later taken over by the government.

Kalipada, an ex-employee of Birbabu, who is still alive, told The Daily Observer, Birbabu was a high-class zamindar. But he would live a simple life.

He had also one elephant and four red horses. Riding on the elephant, he would see the zamindari. His 17 naibs (officials) would collect rent and maintain accounts. Kalipada is now old. He is running a sweet shop in the Birkutsa Railway Station.

Local MP Engineer Md. Enamul Haque said, it is a historical site. So, it needs to be renovated soon.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sharif Ahmed, he said, "I am realising the need of renovating this house. But there is no system to reform it at the upazila level."

A survey has been conducted by the Architectural Department to reform it, he informed.

A lecturer, Anwar Hossain, and his wife Ashfika Salma, assistant teacher, said, if it is renovated, the number of tourist will increase.

Principal of Birkutsa Abinash School and College Zulfiqar Ali said, the house bears the past reminiscent. "So, I demand its quick reform," he added.







