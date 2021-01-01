Video
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:13 PM
Home Foreign News

US police shoot man dead

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WASHINGTON, Dec 31: Police in Minneapolis shot a man dead during a traffic stop on Wednesday, seven months after the killing of George Floyd by an officer in the same US city.
It comes amid an increase in violent crime in the Midwestern city, which was convulsed by protests following Floyd's death. No details about the shooting victim, or the officers involved, were immediately available.
"Initial witness statements indicate that the subject involved in this felony stop fired first at Minneapolis police officers who then exchanged gunfire with the suspect," Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo said in a press briefing.
Body cameras were activated during the incident and the footage would be released on Thursday, Arradondo added.    -AFP


