IS bus ambush kills 37 soldiers

BEIRUT, Dec 31: Islamic State group jihadists killed 37 soldiers when they ambushed a bus on Wednesday in one of the deadliest attacks since the fall of their "caliphate" last year, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor targeted the regime soldiers as they travelled home for holidays.

The official news agency SANA reported that a "terrorist attack" on a bus killed "25 citizens" and wounded 13. IS overran large parts of Syria and Iraq and proclaimed a cross-border "caliphate" in 2014, before multiple offensives in the two countries led to its territorial defeat. -AFP





