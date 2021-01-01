Sudan peacekeeping mission ends

NYALA (Sudan), Dec 31: Sudan's hybrid United Nations-African Union mission in Darfur is set to end its 13-year peacekeeping in the conflict-marred region on Thursday, even as recent violent clashes leave residents fearful.

Conflict erupted in Darfur in 2003, when African minority rebels rose up against the Arab-dominated government, which in turn unleashed the Janjaweed militias, resulting in a death toll the UN puts at 300,000 and the displacement of 2.5 million.

"The joint United Nations-African Union mission in the Darfur region of Sudan (UNAMID) will officially end operations on Thursday, when the Government of Sudan will take over responsibility for the protection of civilians in the area," the mission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bitter conflict has largely subsided in recent years and longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir -- wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide and other alleged crimes in the western region -- was deposed last year. -AFP





