Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Muslim clerics among 26 held after Pak Hindu temple destroyed

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

KARAK, Dec 31: At least two dozen people, including several Muslim clerics, were detained on Thursday after a mob attacked and set fire to a Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan, police said.
Around 1,500 Muslims on Wednesday descended on the temple -- which was destroyed in similar circumstances in 1997 -- after staging a protest against renovations at an adjoining building owned by Hindus.
The temple is located in a remote village in Karak district, some 160 kilometres (100 miles) southeast of Peshawar.
"We have arrested 26 people including local clerics for destroying a place of worship and inciting people to riot", local police official Fazal Sher told AFP.
He added police were looking for a further 50 people identified from videos of the attack.
Discrimination and violence against religious minorities are commonplace in Pakistan, where Muslims make up 97 percent of the population and Hindus around two percent.
Irfanullah Khan, the district police chief, also confirmed the arrests.
He told AFP that a house adjacent to the temple was recently bought by the Hindu community and was being renovated, which offended locals.
Hindus have not lived in the area since the partition of British-ruled India in 1947 when Pakistan was created, but Hindu devotees occasionally visit the temple and the tomb of the Hindu saint Shri Paramhans, who according to Hindu faith died in the village in 1919.
"These people have brought a bad name to our area and tarnished the image of the state," one local resident, Ameen Pashteen, said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US police shoot man dead
IS bus ambush kills 37 soldiers
Sudan peacekeeping mission ends
Muslim clerics among 26 held after Pak Hindu temple destroyed
Boris Johnson’s father seeks French citizenship
Families dispute India claims slain youths were Kashmir rebels
Trump to return to White House early from Florida vacation
Brexit to take full effect as UK leaves EU single market


Latest News
Body of school girl recovered in Gopalganj
AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year
BNP vows to establish ‘people’s govt’ in New Year
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Man Utd forward Cavani banned over Instagram post
Textbook distribution begins across the country
RCC installs modern street lighting system
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Covid-19: Global cases exceed 83 million
Painful 2020 ends for US workers and layoffs could rise again
Most Read News
Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
'No educational instts reopening without Corona situation improvement'
Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today
SI killed in Dhaka road accident
Small powers of South Asia in strategic competition
Does Bangladesh need health court?
Mongla Port: Tk754 crore deal signed for dredging of inner bar area
Girl child killed for protesting kisses on face by man
Jatiya Press Club election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft