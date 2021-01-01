Boris Johnson’s father seeks French citizenship



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a double thumbs up after signing the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and the EU, the Brexit trade deal, at 10 Downing Street in central London on December 30, 2020. photo : AFP

Speaking to France's RTL radio in French, Stanley Johnson said: "It's not a question of becoming French. If I understand correctly I am French! My mother was born in France, her mother was completely French as was her grandfather.

"For me it's a question of obtaining what I already have and I am very happy about that," the 80-year-old added.

The father of the politician who ended Britain's 47-year-old membership of the EU was among the first civil servants appointed to Brussels after Britain joined the EU in 1973.

He worked for the European Commission and served as a member of the European Parliament. -AFP







