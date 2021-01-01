Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Families dispute India claims slain youths were Kashmir rebels

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

SRINAGAR, Dec 31: Families of two teenage boys and a young man killed in Indian-administered Kashmir on Wednesday by government forces during an alleged firefight have denied they were militants -- a rare protest in the restive Himalayan region.
Police said the trio were killed in a 20-hour gun battle on the outskirts of the region's main city of Srinagar after they were cornered inside a home on Tuesday.
"Repeated announcements were made to the hiding terrorists to lay down their illegal weapons and surrender," police said in a statement.
"Instead, the hiding terrorists fired continuously upon the searching party."
But relatives of the trio disputed the story and protested outside a police building in Srinagar where the bodies were being kept.
"Yesterday at 10 in the morning, he had tea with me," Bashir Ahmad Ganai, the grandfather of one of the slain youths, Aijaz Maqbool, told reporters.
"We don't know where he was picked up from and later killed. What is going on in Kashmir?" Ganai said.
The families of the other two -- high school student Athar Mushtaq and carpenter Zubair -- also insisted they were innocent.
Parents of the students said they had been on their way to receive private tutoring in Srinagar.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US police shoot man dead
IS bus ambush kills 37 soldiers
Sudan peacekeeping mission ends
Muslim clerics among 26 held after Pak Hindu temple destroyed
Boris Johnson’s father seeks French citizenship
Families dispute India claims slain youths were Kashmir rebels
Trump to return to White House early from Florida vacation
Brexit to take full effect as UK leaves EU single market


Latest News
Body of school girl recovered in Gopalganj
AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year
BNP vows to establish ‘people’s govt’ in New Year
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Man Utd forward Cavani banned over Instagram post
Textbook distribution begins across the country
RCC installs modern street lighting system
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Covid-19: Global cases exceed 83 million
Painful 2020 ends for US workers and layoffs could rise again
Most Read News
Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
'No educational instts reopening without Corona situation improvement'
Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today
SI killed in Dhaka road accident
Small powers of South Asia in strategic competition
Does Bangladesh need health court?
Mongla Port: Tk754 crore deal signed for dredging of inner bar area
Girl child killed for protesting kisses on face by man
Jatiya Press Club election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft