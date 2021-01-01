125 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 31: A total of 125 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours till Thursday after testing 1,533 samples at eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 108 are from Chattogram city and 17 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached 30339 amid the frequent rising trend in the daily infection rate in recent days only in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

Among the total infected patients, 23502 are the residents of the port city and the rest 6,879 are residents of different upazilas of the district.

Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the death toll from the virus rose to 359 with no fatalities reported afresh in the last 24 hours.

A total of 29163 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 96.24 percent in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real- time PCR tests were found negative, he said.