6 lakh students to get new books in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Dec 31: Around six lakh primary and secondary level students are getting new books in Rajshahi district from today as part of the present government's efforts of reaching new books to the students on the first day of the New Year.

District Primary Education Officer Abdus Salam said a total of 13,89,576 books were allocated for students of 1,057 primary schools in the district. Lion portion of the allocated books were already reached here.

"We have already completed the process of school-level distribution of the books," he said.

He, however, said there is no formal book distribution function this year like the previous ones due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He said they are following the government instructions relating to the book distribution process due to the pandemic situation.

On the other hand, 44,19,298 books have been allocated for the secondary level students in the district. Of which ,21,286 were reached here, said District Education Officer Nasir Uddin.





