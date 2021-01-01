Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

6 lakh students to get new books in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 31: Around six lakh primary and secondary level students are getting new books in Rajshahi district from today as part of the present government's efforts of reaching new books to the students on the first day of the New Year.
District Primary Education Officer Abdus Salam said a total of 13,89,576 books were allocated for students of 1,057 primary schools in the district. Lion portion of the allocated books were already reached here.
"We have already completed the process of school-level distribution of the books," he said.
He, however, said there is no formal book distribution function this year like the previous ones due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
He said they are following the government instructions relating to the book distribution process due to the pandemic situation.
On the other hand, 44,19,298 books have been allocated for the secondary level students in the district. Of which ,21,286 were reached here, said District Education Officer Nasir Uddin.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
125 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
6 lakh students to get new books in Rajshahi
RAB-13 perform laudably in curbing crimes in 2020
10th Executive Council of (GTCL)
C-19 infection on downward trend in Rajshahi div
Faridpur's Nurpur Beel abuzz with the symphony of migratory birds
Sristy Human Rights Society, an organisation for people's rights, distributes blankets
Thrust on jackfruit processing to maintain value


Latest News
Body of school girl recovered in Gopalganj
AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year
BNP vows to establish ‘people’s govt’ in New Year
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Man Utd forward Cavani banned over Instagram post
Textbook distribution begins across the country
RCC installs modern street lighting system
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Covid-19: Global cases exceed 83 million
Painful 2020 ends for US workers and layoffs could rise again
Most Read News
Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
'No educational instts reopening without Corona situation improvement'
Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today
SI killed in Dhaka road accident
Small powers of South Asia in strategic competition
Does Bangladesh need health court?
Mongla Port: Tk754 crore deal signed for dredging of inner bar area
Girl child killed for protesting kisses on face by man
Jatiya Press Club election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft