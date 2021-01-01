RAB-13 perform laudably in curbing crimes in 2020

RANGPUR, Dec 31: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-13 performed laudably in curbing militancy, terrorism, drug abuse, robbery and other crimes to maintain a peaceful law and order situation across Rangpur division in 2020.

"We seized huge illegal arms, drugs and arrested criminals, conducted mobile courts and public welfare activities and took security measures during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020," said a special press release issued by Media Officer of RAB-13 Major Abdullah Al Moyeen Hasan.

During the year 2020, RAB-13 seized two foreign origin pistols, four one shooter gun, seven rounds of live bullets, 44,343 pieces of Yaba tablets, 17,802 bottles of phensedyl, 1,322 kg of ganja and 44 gram of heroin from across Rangpur division.

"Besides, the elite force seized 316 bottle of locally produced wine and 19 bottles of foreign wine, three cans of beer, 1,141 ampoules of stimulating injections and 4,171 pieces of sedative tablets during the period," the release said.

RAB-13 arrested 25 militants, three armed terrorists, 517 drug traders, 72 accused absconding persons, 10 cheats, five abductors, one accused of a sensational murder case, three rapists, five attackers on government employees and 16 other presumed criminals.

With the assistance of local administrations, Department of Environment and other organisations, RAB-13 conducted 192 mobile courts at different places of Rangpur division and realised Taka 77 lakh 62 thousand and 253 in 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite force distributed 10 tonnes of rice, one tonne each of pulse, edible oil, salt and onion, five tonnes of potato, 500 kg of garlic, 100 kg of chili, 250 kg of ginger, 100 kg of turmeric and 1,000 pieces of soap among distressed people from its own resources.

RAB-13 took special health security measures and distributed 10,000 pieces of masks, 5,000 pieces of gloves and 1,500 bottles of hand sanitisers among common people in Rangpur division during the COVID-19 pandemic from its own resources.

"The elite force extended committed assistance to administrations and local public representatives in ensuring smooth distribution of relief goods by different government and nongovernmental organisations among common people during the pandemic,| the release said.

Besides, RAB-13 conducted awareness raising activities, set up banners and distributed placards among common people at different important places under its jurisdictions to make everyone aware of the severity of COVID-19 infection.

"The elite force also conducted additional patrols to properly enforce lockdown and ensure social distancing in all eight districts of Rangpur division in 2020," the release added.







