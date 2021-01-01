Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Brazil prosecutors investigate alleged Neymar New Years party

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Brazil prosecutors investigate alleged Neymar New Years party

Brazil prosecutors investigate alleged Neymar New Years party

MANGARATIBA, DEC 31: Brazilian prosecutors said Wednesday they were  investigating reports that football star Neymar has organized a New Year's Eve mega-party at his luxury home near Rio de Janeiro, despite public health measures to curb rising coronavirus deaths.
Sources close to the striker denied he had plans to host such an extravaganza, while the Paris Saint-German player added to the mystery by simply posting pictures of himself with a friend on a yacht off a beach in the southern state of Santa Catarina.
The Rio Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that it had opened an investigation after receiving "several claims, based on information released by the press, about the events sponsored by the player Neymar."  The prosecutor's office also urged Neymar, as well as the exclusive community where his mansion is located and another neighboring residential complex, to urgently provide clarifications as to "the number of guests, the organization of parties and any health measures they might have put in place."
One of Neymar's assistants told AFP he had did not know whether the player will see in 2021 in his luxury mansion in Mangaratiba, a small town 130 km (85 miles) from Rio, or if he will stay in Santa Catarina.
Media reports about a planned party attended by between 150 and 500 people triggered a wave of criticism at a time when scientists in Brazil, one of the worst-hit countries in the world, are pushing for social distancing and isolation to avoid worsening a pandemic that has already cost some 194,000 lives there.
Such a party would not however be illegal, since the state of Rio de Janeiro has not banned parties in private residences and the Mangaratiba city council admitted it did not have the power to intervene.
The AFP flew over the area where the mansion is located on Wednesday, without observing any signs of party preparations on the grounds.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arteta says 'priority' in transfer window is to trim bloated Arsenal squad
Brazil prosecutors investigate alleged Neymar New Years party
Mujib Year 14th National Butthan Co-Competition 2020 Ends
Liverpool miss chance to stretch lead after Newcastle stalemate
Atletico extend La Liga lead after Real slip at Elche
BFF discloses calendars for next two years
NPRC urges for taking individual health security measures for different sports
Tigers count massive successes in Covid-19 marred year


Latest News
Body of school girl recovered in Gopalganj
AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year
BNP vows to establish ‘people’s govt’ in New Year
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Man Utd forward Cavani banned over Instagram post
Textbook distribution begins across the country
RCC installs modern street lighting system
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Covid-19: Global cases exceed 83 million
Painful 2020 ends for US workers and layoffs could rise again
Most Read News
Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
'No educational instts reopening without Corona situation improvement'
Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today
SI killed in Dhaka road accident
Small powers of South Asia in strategic competition
Does Bangladesh need health court?
Mongla Port: Tk754 crore deal signed for dredging of inner bar area
Girl child killed for protesting kisses on face by man
Jatiya Press Club election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft