Mujib Year 14th National Butthan Co-Competition 2020 Ends
Two day long Mujib Year 14th National Butthan Co-Competition 2020 ended on 31st December at Rajshahi Engineers Institute Sports Ground in Rajshahi. The National Competition concluded with prize distribution ceremony.
A total of 138 participants from 29 districts participated in the two-day long competition. It was held in 7 different weights divisions. The program encompasses free hand combat events along with Butthan weapons forms and lathi khela. Different categories of Weight Class are: Weight-(Light), Weight (38+), Weight-(48+), Weight-(58+), Weight-(68+), Weight-(78+), Women.
Rajshahi city corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton,MP was present as the chief guest and handed over medals among the winners.