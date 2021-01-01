Mujib Year 14th National Butthan Co-Competition 2020 Ends



Two day long Mujib Year 14th National Butthan Co-Competition 2020 ended on 31st December at Rajshahi Engineers Institute Sports Ground in Rajshahi. The National Competition concluded with prize distribution ceremony.A total of 138 participants from 29 districts participated in the two-day long competition. It was held in 7 different weights divisions. The program encompasses free hand combat events along with Butthan weapons forms and lathi khela. Different categories of Weight Class are: Weight-(Light), Weight (38+), Weight-(48+), Weight-(58+), Weight-(68+), Weight-(78+), Women.Rajshahi city corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton,MP was present as the chief guest and handed over medals among the winners.