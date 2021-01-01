Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mujib Year 14th National Butthan Co-Competition 2020 Ends

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Desk

Mujib Year 14th National Butthan Co-Competition 2020 Ends

Mujib Year 14th National Butthan Co-Competition 2020 Ends

Two day long Mujib Year 14th National Butthan Co-Competition 2020 ended on 31st December at Rajshahi Engineers Institute Sports Ground in Rajshahi. The National Competition concluded with prize distribution ceremony.  
A total of 138 participants from 29 districts participated in the two-day long competition. It was held in 7 different weights divisions. The program encompasses free hand combat events along with Butthan weapons forms and lathi khela. Different categories of Weight Class are: Weight-(Light), Weight (38+), Weight-(48+), Weight-(58+), Weight-(68+), Weight-(78+), Women.
Rajshahi city corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton,MP was present as the chief guest and handed over medals among the winners.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arteta says 'priority' in transfer window is to trim bloated Arsenal squad
Brazil prosecutors investigate alleged Neymar New Years party
Mujib Year 14th National Butthan Co-Competition 2020 Ends
Liverpool miss chance to stretch lead after Newcastle stalemate
Atletico extend La Liga lead after Real slip at Elche
BFF discloses calendars for next two years
NPRC urges for taking individual health security measures for different sports
Tigers count massive successes in Covid-19 marred year


Latest News
Body of school girl recovered in Gopalganj
AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year
BNP vows to establish ‘people’s govt’ in New Year
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Man Utd forward Cavani banned over Instagram post
Textbook distribution begins across the country
RCC installs modern street lighting system
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Covid-19: Global cases exceed 83 million
Painful 2020 ends for US workers and layoffs could rise again
Most Read News
Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
'No educational instts reopening without Corona situation improvement'
Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today
SI killed in Dhaka road accident
Small powers of South Asia in strategic competition
Does Bangladesh need health court?
Mongla Port: Tk754 crore deal signed for dredging of inner bar area
Girl child killed for protesting kisses on face by man
Jatiya Press Club election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft