NPRC urges for taking individual health security measures for different sports

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Sports Reporter

The physicians at NATAB Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Clinic (NPRC), on Thursday, had put emphasis on different types of health security measures, diets and disciplines for a well developed sporting sectors and a healthy nation.
In a press briefing, the experts on athletes' health said that Sports medicine and sports health science are important part and parcel for the development of sports. They urged the authority to take required measures for individual sporting events.
Country's famed Nutritionist Israt Jahan said, "Nutrition and diet are interconnected. Requirements for every person are different. A footballer will need different diet than a cricketer. So it is needed to decide that wisely."
Dr Rebeka Sultana, Former physiotherapists of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and Member of IWF International Anti-Doping Committee, said, "Diets and physical exercises of sportspersons should be set according to the conditions and requirements of individual athletes."
The CEO of NPRC Dr Arif Jobayer said, "For every individual sporting event, we need to take different types of health security measures. Measures for indoor sporting events will defer to the outdoor events. Also, each sporting events requires individual diets and disciplines. It is more important during the Coronavirus pandemic."
Dr Arif also Vice Chairman of International Wushu Federation (IWF) Medical Committee said that they were well equipped with all the facilities for providing health supports to people and athletes suffering from injury and illness.
NPRC informed media that they are taking initiative to work with different sporting associations and federations.
In this regard, a press briefing was held on Tuesday at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.


