Number of divorces increases amid pandemic

The number of divorces has increased in Dhaka amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the mayor's office.

The capital city of Dhaka saw about 5,960 divorces June and October this year, the record preserved in the Mayor's offices showed.

Of them, 2, 606 divorces took place in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and 3,284 in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

During this period, on average 1,194 divorces took place every month while in 2019 the average number was 920 per month. Divorce increased by 29.6 percent in the first five months of this year.

About 80 percent of divorce applications were submitted by wives.

Different research reports show that in the five months from June to October this year, the number of divorces in Dhaka increased by about 30 percent.

During this time, there were about 39 divorces daily that means there was at least one divorce in every 36 minutes. Talking to the Daily Observer, ASM Safiul Azam, the Regional Executive Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, said the number of divorce applications increased in October although the number was very low in May.

However, the number of divorce applications in June increased much more than usual. This trend continued in July, August, September and October.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statisitcs (BBS), the trend of divorce has been on the rise for several years where mostly educated husband wives are seen to apply for divorce.

Analyzing the causes of the divorces after observing applications preserved in the North City Corporation it is seen that most of the couples mention that there is a lack of adjustment between them.

Others reason given by wives for divorce include non-payment of alimony, torture for dowry, suspicious attitude of husbands, relation with other women, drug addiction, impotence and conflict of personality.

However, the husband's plea mentions various reasons including wife's bad temper, indifference to the family, not having children, disobedience and other reasons.











