BPC to revise cost of Single Point Mooring for third time

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 31: The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is going to revise the cost of the construction works of a Single Point Mooring (SPM) on Moheshkhali Island including the installation of 220-km-long Double Pipeline Project for the third time.

At the beginning the cost was estimated at Tk5, 426 on 18 August 2016 while it rose to Tk6, 568 on 06 July last year.

Initially the cost of the project was nearly Tk2000 crore approved in 2010 only for the 220 km long double pipeline project. Later on, the construction of Single Point Mooring was included in the project. So costing of the project was revised in 2016. BPC sources said, the cost of the project may increase by Tk400 crore this time.

The project styled 'Installation of Single Point Moorings with Double Pipeline' includes construction of Storage Tank, Pump House and Pipeline.

The Chinense Exim Bank signed an agreement to provide financial assistance for the project.

After the installation of the Single Point Mooring, the huge petroleum-carrier ships will be able to offload fuel directly to the pipeline to take the same to the Eastern Refinery. But under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to it the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days.

Presently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.

But when the Single Point Mooring will be set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours.

The proposed pipeline from deep sea will save both time and money of the government as it will help to unload crude and refined petroleum from the vessels in the deep sea without berthing in the port. The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Tk116 crore will be saved.

At present, the country imports 65 million tonnes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them nearly 1.2 million tonnes are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country. This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country.

