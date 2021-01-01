Video
Farida, Iliyas elected President, GS of JPC

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Farida Yasmin and Ilyias Khan have been elected President and General Secretary of the Jatiya Press Club managing committee in the polls held on Thursday.
In the polls, 11 were elected from among the supporters of the pro-liberation forces and six from BNP-Jamaat backed group in the 17 committee posts.  
Voting begun at 9:00am and ended at 5:00pm.
Two panels led by Farida Yasmin-Omar Faruque Parishad supporters of the pro liberation forces and Sabuj-Ilyas Parishad from BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami backed group contested in the election.
A total of 34 candidates of these two panels contested for the 17 posts of the committee.
Besides, seven more candidates outside the panels also contested in the polls.
Jatiya Press Club's General Secretary Farida Yasmin was elected President and Iliyas Khan was elected General Secretary of the Jatiya Press Club for next two years.
Meanwhile, Senior Vice President Hasan Hafiz, Vice President Rejanul Haque Raja, Joint Secretaries Moinul Alam and Mohammad Ashraf Ali and Treasurer Shahed Chowdhury were elected in the polls.  
On the other hand, Ayub Bhuiyan, Rezanur Rahman, Zahiduzzaman Faruque, Kazi Rawnak Hossain, Shahnaj Begum Poly, Syed Abdal Ahmed, Shahnewaz Siddique Shoma, Bhanu Ranjan Chakravarty, Rahman Mustafiz and Bokhtiar Rana were elected members of the managing committee of the Jatiya Press Club.


