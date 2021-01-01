44 witnesses depose in 35 working days

In 35 working days, 44 prosecution witnesses deposed before the trial court in the case of beating and killing of BUET student Abrar Fahad.

Till Thursday, 44 prosecution witnesses gave deposition before the trial court within 85 days of the gruesome murder.

BUET Prof Dr Abdul Adnan and CID photography expert Inspector Akhtarzzaman gave deposition.

After recording the statements, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 adjourned the court till January 5 for producing 45th witness.

The same tribunal on November 15 framed charges against all 25 accused in the Abrar Fahad murder case.

Abrar, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of BUET, died after he was brutally beaten up by some Chhatra League men at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university in the early hours of October 7 in 2019.

A day later the victim's father Barkatullah filed a case with Chawkbazar Police Station in Dhaka against 19 students of BUET after the murder.

On November 13 last year, the Detective Branch of police submitted a charge sheet against 25 BUET students in the case. Charge sheeted 25 accused are - Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya Islam and Mostaba Rafid. Twenty-two arrested accused were produced before the court on Thursday. During the investigation, eight of the accused gave confessional statements before magistrates on different dates.

Of them, 22 accused are now in jail and three have been absconding since the incident took place.

The killing triggered a firestorm of protests on campuses across the country. Amid the protests, BUET authorities on October 11 banned all political activities on the campus and suspended 19 students accused in the Abrar killing case.

On December 3 ,Twenty-two accused in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case, expressed no-confidence on the judge of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 on Thursday.

No-confidence pleas said that the deposition of witnesses was recorded in the case for a second time illegally which has triggered doubts over proper justice.

Besides, the tribunal prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan said the accused have filed no-confidence pleas against Tribunal Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman to prolong the trial process. On December 21 The High Court today cleared the way for the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka to continue the trial proceedings of BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case. On December 21, the HC rejected a petition filed by 22 accused of the case, seeking its order for transferring the case from the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka.



