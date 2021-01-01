Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Abrar Fahad Murder

44 witnesses depose in 35 working days

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

In 35 working days, 44 prosecution witnesses deposed before the trial court in the case of beating and killing of BUET student Abrar Fahad.
Till Thursday, 44 prosecution witnesses gave deposition before the trial court within 85 days of the gruesome murder.
BUET Prof Dr Abdul Adnan and CID photography expert Inspector Akhtarzzaman gave deposition.
After recording the statements, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 adjourned the court till January 5 for producing 45th witness.
The same tribunal on November 15 framed charges against all 25 accused in the Abrar Fahad murder case.
Abrar, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department of BUET, died after he was brutally beaten up by some Chhatra League men at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university in the early hours of October 7 in 2019.
A day later the victim's father Barkatullah filed a case with Chawkbazar Police Station in Dhaka against 19 students of BUET after the murder.
On November 13 last year, the Detective Branch of police submitted a charge sheet against 25 BUET students in the case. Charge sheeted  25 accused are - Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya Islam and Mostaba Rafid. Twenty-two arrested accused were produced before the court on Thursday. During the investigation, eight of the accused gave confessional statements before magistrates on different dates.
Of them, 22 accused are now in jail and three have been absconding since the incident took place.
The killing triggered a firestorm of protests on campuses across the country. Amid the protests, BUET authorities on October 11 banned all political activities on the campus and suspended 19 students accused in the Abrar killing case.
On December 3 ,Twenty-two accused in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case, expressed no-confidence on the judge of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 on Thursday.
No-confidence pleas said that the deposition of witnesses was recorded in the case for a second time illegally which has triggered doubts over proper justice.
Besides, the tribunal prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan said the accused have filed no-confidence pleas against Tribunal Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman to prolong the trial process. On December 21 The High Court today cleared the way for the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka to continue the trial proceedings of BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case. On December 21, the HC rejected a petition filed by 22 accused of the case, seeking its order for transferring the case from the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India to conduct C-19 vaccination dry run in all states on Jan 2
Number of divorces increases amid pandemic
BPC to revise cost of Single Point Mooring for third time
Farida, Iliyas elected President, GS of JPC
44 witnesses depose in 35 working days
JS body forms 3 committees for investigation
Over 10m children to suffer from  malnutrition in 2021: UNICEF
40pc know about handwashing with water-soap: BBS survey


Latest News
Body of school girl recovered in Gopalganj
AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year
BNP vows to establish ‘people’s govt’ in New Year
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Man Utd forward Cavani banned over Instagram post
Textbook distribution begins across the country
RCC installs modern street lighting system
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Covid-19: Global cases exceed 83 million
Painful 2020 ends for US workers and layoffs could rise again
Most Read News
Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
'No educational instts reopening without Corona situation improvement'
Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today
SI killed in Dhaka road accident
Small powers of South Asia in strategic competition
Does Bangladesh need health court?
Mongla Port: Tk754 crore deal signed for dredging of inner bar area
Girl child killed for protesting kisses on face by man
Jatiya Press Club election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft