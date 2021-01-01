Video
Irregularities In RHD

JS body forms 3 committees for investigation

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

A parliamentary body on Thursday formed three separate sub-committees to investigate three different issues including finding out irregularities and corruption in realising toll from all bridges across the country including Dhaleswari River.
The parliamentary standing committee on Road Transport and Bridges Ministry and came up with the decision at its meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
The parliamentary watchdog made Enamul Haque, a ruling Awami League MP from Rajshahi-4, the convener of two-member sub-committee to investigate irregularities in getting toll from all bridges in the country.
The other member of the committee is Jatiya Party MP Abu Hossain Babla from Dhaka-7. The committee was asked to submit its report before the main committee within the next three months.
Enamul Haque said earlier the parliamentary body had asked the Road Transport ministry to submit a report before the Jatiya Sangsad body on alleged irregularities in realising toll from the bridges all over the country.
"The ministry submitted their report. But the standing committee didn't accept it due to various loopholes in the ministry's investigation," added Enamul.    -Agencies


