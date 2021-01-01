40pc know about handwashing with water-soap: BBS survey

Forty percent respondents said that they know handwashing using water and soap is necessary before eating, said Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) in a report.

The BBS on Thursday unveiled the report of 'National Hygiene Survey 2018' conducted with support from Unicef Bangladesh and WaterAid.

The report findings revealed that 36% adolescent girls knew about menstruation before their first period while 43% adolescents and 29% adult women use disposable pads during their menstruation.

The National Hygiene Survey 2018 report presents the findings from the data collected across five different components: household, school, health facilities, restaurants and food vendors with objective to allow monitoring of the progress of hygiene related indicators of SDGs, Five Year Plan, Vision 2021 and vision 2041 etc. -UNB







