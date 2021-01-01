Video
China iron ore surges over 50pc in 2020

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BEIJING, Dec 31: Chinese iron ore futures advanced on the last trading day of 2020 to log a 54per cent jump this year, their second straight annual gain, supported by supply concerns and China's robust steel demand despite the coronavirus pandemic-led disruption.
"Impact from the pandemic (on iron ore) was not as pessimistic as market expected," said Zhuo Guiqiu, analyst with Jinrui Capital. "The big jump came after Vale lowered its shipments expectations and a robust Chinese steel demand in the fourth quarter."
The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May delivery, ended up 2.1per cent at 996 yuan ($152.45) a tonne on Friday.
The recent surge was beyond market expectations and iron ore prices next year would be decided more by the demand side, Zhuo added.
Dalian iron ore prices soared 23per cent in the fourth quarter.
Steel futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also gained in 2020.
Construction steel rebar ended up 3.3per cent at 4,388 yuan a tonne, gaining 23per cent for the year due to the country's infrastructure push.    -Reuters


