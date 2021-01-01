Prime Bank opens 3 agent banking outlets

Prime Bank's agent banking service is now at Khilkhet and Dania in Dhaka and Katghora Bazar in Ashulia.

Faisal Rahman, Acting Managing Director and CEO, Prime Bank, formally announced launching of operations of the Agent Banking Outlets at Khilkhet and Dania in Dhaka and Katghora Bazar in Ashulia on Wednesday through video conferencing.

ANM Mahfuz, Head of Consumer Banking, and Nazmul Karim Chowdhury, Head of Brands and Communications, opened operations of the Khilkhet Agent Banking Outlet. Md. Amzad Hossain, Head of Branch Distribution Network, opened operations of Dania Agent Banking Outlet and Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards and ADC Business, opened operations of Ashulia Agent Banking Outlet. Local dignitaries were present at the respective outlets.

At agent banking outlets, the customers can open account instantly with zero initial deposit. The valued customers can enjoy the full array of banking services including deposits, withdrawals, savings schemes, money transfers, remittance, utility bills payment, cheque book and debit card requisition and many more.

Agent banking channel adds to the bank's wide Branch Network of 146 branches further strengthening its strong countrywide presence especially at the rural and semi-urban localities. Prime Bank aims to emerge as the leader in Agent Banking space to serve the unbanked people at the remote areas of the country. The bank has plan to rapidly expand its Agent Banking network to make its presence across the country.





