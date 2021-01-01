

MTB elects new Chairman, Vice Chairman

He is also serving as Director of HURDCO International School, Managing Director of Swadesh Global Media Ltd and President of the Editorial Board of the Daily Swadesh Pratidin.

Md Abdul Malek has been elected as the Vice Chairman of the bank. Md Abdul Malek did B.Sc. in Civil Engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

He was the Chairman of Sheltech Consultants (Pvt.) Ltd. SCPL has earned a good recognition both locally and internationally and successfully completed many projects, some of which are the ADB, The World Bank, UNDP, EEC, FINNIDA, USAID, UNICEF, DFID. He also has vast experience in the Garments sector.







