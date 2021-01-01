Video
MTB elects new Chairman, Vice Chairman

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Md. Wakiluddin, a freedom fighter, Chairman of Baridhara Corporation Ltd, Baridhara Agro and Food Processing Ltd and Managing Director of Swadesh Properties Ltd has been elected as the Chairman of the Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) at the 256th meeting of the Board of Directors of the bank, held on Tuesday, says a press release.
He is also serving as Director of HURDCO International School, Managing Director of Swadesh Global Media Ltd and President of the Editorial Board of the Daily Swadesh Pratidin.
Md Abdul Malek has been elected as the Vice Chairman of the bank. Md Abdul Malek did B.Sc. in Civil Engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
He was the Chairman of Sheltech Consultants (Pvt.) Ltd. SCPL has earned a good recognition both locally and internationally and  successfully completed many projects, some of which are the ADB, The World Bank, UNDP, EEC, FINNIDA, USAID, UNICEF, DFID. He also has vast experience in the Garments sector.


