Monirul Moula IBBL new Managing Director



Mohammed Monirul Moula

Earlier, as Deputy Managing Director, he was Head of International Banking Wing and Retail Investment Wing of the Bank.

He started his career with IBBL as probationary officer in 1986. The expert and professional banker with a bright career of 35 long years has served as Head in different Divisions of Head Office and Head of Zones and Branches.

Mohammed Monirul Moula completed Masters Degree with Honors in Economics from University of Chittagong.

He achieved certificate on 'Domestic and International Factoring' from Factors Chain International (FCI) based in Netherland.







