Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:10 PM
Home Business

Monirul Moula IBBL new Managing Director

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Mohammed Monirul Moula

Mohammed Monirul Moula

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) has appointed Mohammed Monirul Moula as its Managing Director and CEO. He will assume the office on 1 January 2021. He has been an Additional Managing Director of this bank, says a press release.
Earlier, as Deputy Managing Director, he was Head of International Banking Wing and Retail Investment Wing of the Bank.
He started his career with IBBL as probationary officer in 1986. The expert and professional banker with a bright career of 35 long years has served as Head in different Divisions of Head Office and Head of Zones and Branches.
Mohammed Monirul Moula completed Masters Degree with Honors in Economics from University of Chittagong.
He achieved  certificate on 'Domestic and International Factoring' from Factors Chain International (FCI) based in Netherland.


