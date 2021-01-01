Video
BD brands need to reinvent themselves

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The biggest festival of brands and marketing "BrandFest - The Next Bangladesh" powered by American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) in collaboration with Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (MCCI) started on December 28 last.
BrandFest has discussions and sessions on brands and marketing and also strategies related to brand and marketing.
Bangladesh has seen the worst in the pandemic situation. Moving forward the country has seen the worse during the pandemic, 49.5 million people went under the poverty line facing worse devastations.
The economy fell down businesses faced turmoil. But it fought back, and returned with a better version of what it had. That was possible because it harbor resilience, As we battled to keep our economy soaring high, we had tremendous support.
The backbone behind the mammoth recovery was possible due to the brands. To take Bangladesh to the next level of development businesses need to come forward and for that to happen we need brands to come forward.
Few of the prominent speakers who drove the conversations include Dr. Jagdish N Sheth, Charles H. Kellstadt Professor of Business, Emory University Goizueta Business School; David Mayo, Chief Operating Officer, ADNA Global, WW Group Director & Branding, G. A Group, Non-Executive Director, Grace Blue Partnership, Former Business Development Director, Bates; Derrick Daye, Managing Partner, The Blake Project, Publisher, Branding Strategy Insider, Prof. Dr. Syed Ferhat Anwar, Director, Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka, Alina Wheeler, Author, Designing Brand Identity, Author, Consultant, Speaker, Alina Wheeler LLC; John A. Quelch, Dean, Miami Business School, Leonard M. Miller University Professor & Vice Provost, University of Miami, Charles Edward Wilson Professor, Business Administration Emeritus, Harvard Business School, Asif Iqbal, Deputy Managing Director (FMCG), Meghna Group of Industries Limited, Hermawan Kartajaya, Founder & Chairman, MarkPlus Inc., Co-Founder, Asia Marketing Federation, Co-Author, Marketing 5.0, Marketing 4.0, Simon Anholt, Policy Advisor, Publisher, The Good Country Index, Author, The Good Country Equation, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Santosh Desai, Managing Director and CEO, Future Brands Ltd., Ashraf Bin Taj, Co-Founder, Managing Director, International Distribution Company BD (PVT.) Ltd., President, Marketing Society of Bangladesh.
Mr. Shariful Founder & Managing Director one his opening speech at the festival mentioned, "as we celebrate 50 years of Independence in 2021, we as a nation need to use the strategic narrative of nation branding to present Bangladesh's story in the global stage."
The last day of the 3-day BrandFest will focus on Bangladesh- from a policy making area, as a brand and how can we engage on our 50th year of Independence with a more structured and reformed manner. The last day will end with an auspicious gala night of recognizing the most loved brands of Bangladesh through the 12th Edition of Best Brand Award 2020.


