Berger holds 25th young painters’ art competition



Berger Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury (4th from right), Berger Senior General Manager Sales and Marketing Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Dhaka Universiy Fine Arts Faculty Dean Professor Nisar Hossain and senir company officials pose for a group photo along with the winners of 25th Berger Young Painters' Art Competition at Berger House, Uttara, Dhaka recently.

Berger Paints is proud to celebrate the Silver Jubille round of the BYPAC, since its inception in 1996 and organizes the event every year with the objective to encourage the promising artists of the country, says a press release.

It takes more than talent and skills to thrive as an artist since lack of creative-space, encouragement, and low public-exposure often compel our young painters to forget about their own potentials.

BYPAC has established itself as a platform for such artists and has given them the opportunity to attain nation-wide recognition for their brilliant works of art.

Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior General Manager Sales & Marketing , welcomed the guests and provided a brief introduction of BYPAC, highlighting the contribution of the competition in developing the field of art for long 25 years.

Professor Nisar Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Finer Art, University of Dhaka and Chairman of 25th BYPAC Jury Committee, elaborated on the accomplishment of this years' competition and praised all who are associated with the competition for making it a success amidst the challenging circumstances this year.

Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, BPBL expressed gratitude to the artist community of Bangladesh, who have supported and facilitated BYPAC every year.

She said: "There have been some marvelous submissions this year. I have been truly inspired by the display of talent by the young artists. Given the increasing number of submissions and participating artists in the competition since 1996, this competition has proven its role in uplifting the creative development of Bangladesh's youth."

Jayatu Chakma secured the 1st position in this year's competition with his painting titled 'Lockdown.' Sumiya Mehernaz Joya and Rumana Rahman secured the 2nd and 3rd places, respectively. Md. Rafiqul Islam, Saiyad Saif Ali, and Shahed Hossain also made it to the top 6.

A total of 772 paintings were received this year from 392 participants. The winners were chosen by a jury board consisting of revered artists like Professor Nisar Hossain,Professor Sheikh Afzal Hossain, Ms. Asmita Alam Shammy, Mr. Ahmed Shamsuddoha, Ms. Kanak Chanpa Chakma and Dr. Mohammad Iqbal Ali. The winners are awarded with prize money, crests, certificats, and participation in art workshop at Rabindra Bharoti, Kolkata.













