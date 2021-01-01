Asian shares set to finish 2020 at record high after quiet trading day

HONG KONG, Dec 31: Asian shares edged up on Thursday and were set to end a tumultuous 2020 at record highs, after growing investor hopes for a global economic recovery caused the dollar to fall further against most major currencies.

MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan rose 0.17per cent heading towards its latest closing peak, having explored fresh territory repeatedly late in the year. But year-end trading was typically thin.

The index is set for a fourth-quarter gain of over 19per cent, which would be its strongest three-month performance since 2009, giving it a yearly rise just shy of 20per cent, which would be its highest since 2017.

"A lot of the rise in the second part of the quarter is because the political risk evaporated," said Kerry Craig, Global Market Strategist, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, citing the US election, hopes for an easing in US-China trade tensions and the Brexit deal.

Looking to 2021, Craig said investors were trying to balance the potential for rising inflation against a likely economic recovery, and assess whether that rebound might be impeded early in the year by new strains of COVID-19 and struggles with rolling out vaccines.

E-Mini S&P futures rose 0.16per cent, and FTSE futures fell 0.73per cent.

Asian gains were led by Chinese blue chips which rose 1.76per cent on Thursday after the announcement of a trade deal with the EU overnight. The Hong Kong benchmark rose 0.31per cent.

Official data released Thursday also showed activity in China's service and factory sector expanding in December, albeit both at a slower pace than the previous month.

However, markets barely flickered at the news that China had approved its first COVID-19 vaccine for general public use.

Gary Ng, an economist at Natixis in Hong Kong said the limited impact on the yuan and Chinese equities showed markets had become 'immune' to this sort of news. -Reuters



