Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian shares set to finish 2020 at record high after quiet trading day

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

HONG KONG, Dec 31: Asian shares edged up on Thursday and were set to end a tumultuous 2020 at record highs, after growing investor hopes for a global economic recovery caused the dollar to fall further against most major currencies.
MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan rose 0.17per cent heading towards its latest closing peak, having explored fresh territory repeatedly late in the year. But year-end trading was typically thin.
The index is set for a fourth-quarter gain of over 19per cent, which would be its strongest three-month performance since 2009, giving it a yearly rise just shy of 20per cent, which would be its highest since 2017.
"A lot of the rise in the second part of the quarter is because the political risk evaporated," said Kerry Craig, Global Market Strategist, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, citing the US election, hopes for an easing in US-China trade tensions and the Brexit deal.
Looking to 2021, Craig said investors were trying to balance the potential for rising inflation against a likely economic recovery, and assess whether that rebound might be impeded early in the year by new strains of COVID-19 and struggles with rolling out vaccines.
E-Mini S&P futures rose 0.16per cent, and FTSE futures fell 0.73per cent.
Asian gains were led by Chinese blue chips which rose 1.76per cent on Thursday after the announcement of a trade deal with the EU overnight. The Hong Kong benchmark rose 0.31per cent.
Official data released Thursday also showed activity in China's service and factory sector expanding in December, albeit both at a slower pace than the previous month.
However, markets barely flickered at the news that China had approved its first COVID-19 vaccine for general public use.
Gary Ng, an economist at Natixis in Hong Kong said the limited impact on the yuan and Chinese equities showed markets had become 'immune' to this sort of news.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US blocks palm oil imports from Malaysia’s Sime Darby
Apple removes 39,000 game apps from China store to meet deadline
UK says decision to suspend US tariffs already paying off
Lack of co-op hinders China’s debt relief to Africa
China iron ore surges over 50pc in 2020
Prime Bank opens 3 agent banking outlets
NRB Commercial Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal
MTB elects new Chairman, Vice Chairman


Latest News
Body of school girl recovered in Gopalganj
AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year
BNP vows to establish ‘people’s govt’ in New Year
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Man Utd forward Cavani banned over Instagram post
Textbook distribution begins across the country
RCC installs modern street lighting system
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Covid-19: Global cases exceed 83 million
Painful 2020 ends for US workers and layoffs could rise again
Most Read News
Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
'No educational instts reopening without Corona situation improvement'
Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today
SI killed in Dhaka road accident
Small powers of South Asia in strategic competition
Does Bangladesh need health court?
Mongla Port: Tk754 crore deal signed for dredging of inner bar area
Girl child killed for protesting kisses on face by man
Jatiya Press Club election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft