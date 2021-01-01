Saudi firm to supply phosphate fertilizer to Bangladesh

Saudi Arabian mining firm Maaden has signed a new deal with the state-owned Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) to supply phosphate fertilizer to BADC throughout 2021.

"This new agreement will play an important role in boosting crop output and contributing to stable food supplies in the country (Bangladesh)," Maaden CEO Mosaed Al-Ohali told Arab News.

In a press statement, Maaden said that it was a vital part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals to promote non-oil exports and is aiming to reach a production capacity of 9 million tons of phosphate fertilizers per year.

In a bid to expand its reach into Africa, the company last year acquired Mauritius-based fertilizer distributor Meridian Group, which also operates in Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Zambia.













