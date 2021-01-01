Video
Friday, 1 January, 2021
Employment of disabled youths in SMEs underscored

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Access Bangladesh Foundation in a workshop on Wednesday highlighted the need for employment opportunity for youth with disabilities in small and medium enterprise sector. Sightsavers with financial support of UKaid organized the event.
Besides Bangladesh the programme is implemented some other countries including Kenya, Nigeria and Uganda. It works with 8 partner organizations in Dhaka, Gazipur and Narsingdi in Bangladesh to create employment opportunities for disabled youths involving existing actors, networks and partners.
The virtual workshop identifies innovative ideas to work with public and private sector, producing and sharing evidences and learning. Albert Mollah, Co-Founder & Executive Director of Access Bangladesh Foundation presented the keynote.
The workshop presented a set of recommendations for policy-makers which includes disability inclusion in the SME policy, strategy, plans and programmmes, including persons with disabilities in the training programmes.
It laid emphasis on giving priority to entrepreneurs with disabilities in SME product fair, opening a new category for awarding successful entrepreneurs with disabilities, including disability in the strategic targets of SME policy and addressing disability as a cross-cutting agenda by SME wings of Ministry of Industry, BSCIC, Bangladesh Bank, ICT Division, SME Foundation etc.
Murteza Khan, CEO of Bangladesh Business & Disability Network (BBDN) in his speech emphasized on collaborative initiatives to enhance employment opportunities for youth with disabilities.
AyonDebnath, Advocacy focal of Sightsavers said lack of disability component in the SME Foundation miss follow-up action for persons with disabilities in the SME sector.
RejaulKarimSiddiquee, OPD engagement Officer of International Disability Alliance in Bangladesh said of IW project focuses on engagement of Organizations of People with Disabilities (OPDs) in the SME activities.
Shaheen Anwar, Deputy Managing Director of SME Foundation gives and overview of SMEF and positively says that persons with disabilities can be engaged in the SME sector through creating entrepreneurs and generating employment.
Mohua Paul, Co-Founder of Access Bangladesh emphasizes on incensement of participation of women entrepreneurs with disabilities in the SME sector
The Chief Guest of the event Dr. MafizurRahman, Managing Director of SME Foundation appreciates the initiative of Access Bangladesh Foundation and welcomes the recommendations made from the workshop. He said  he would actively consider the recommendations.
Representatives from Organizations of Persons with Disabilities, unemployed youth with disabilities, journalists and project staff participated in the workshop.


