Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 January, 2021, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ERF Webinar Of Graduation From LDC

Experts for intensifying efforts to face newer challenges

Published : Friday, 1 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Experts at a webinar on Wednesday asked the government to accelerate coordinated efforts to overcome challenges that the economy will face during transition from LDC to a middle income nation.
They called for close cooperation among different ministries and development agencies especially among the ministry of commerce, foreign affairs and finance in this respect.  
Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held the event in collaboration with Research Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) on the "Rise of Geo-economics and Bangladesh."
Commerce Minister TipuMunshi was chief guest while Commerce Secretary Dr. Md Zafar Uddin joined was special guest on the occasion. Former Ambassador M Humayun Kabir, MCCI President Barrister NihadKabir and Apex Footwear Ltd Managing Director Syed Nasim Manzur joined as panelists on the occasion.
FES Resident Representative Ms Tina Blohm and Executive Director of RAPID Dr. Abu Eusuf also spoke on the occasion. Chairman of RAPID Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque presented the keynote. ERF President Ms Sharmeen Rinvy chaired the event while its General Secretary S M Rashidul Islam moderated it.
Tipu Munshi said economies across the globe especially in less developed countries were vulnerable even before Covid -19, but the pandemic and ongoing trade war between China and the USA has made it further vulnerable.
"We are aware of the situation and preparing mid-term and long term response. All concerned ministries are also working together to chart out the transition," the minister said. The countries foreign missions are also working to explore the new markets. We are also diversifying exports, he said.
Commerce Secretary said Bangladesh is ready to brace the post graduation scenario. "We will make efforts to continue existing market access from the countries of European Union, China, Japan and India," the secretary said.
He said Bangladesh has prioritized a number of products except readymade garments to face challenges and also to grab opportunities after post graduation.
"Leather, plastic, light engineering, jute and agro based products, ICT are our target to develop so that Bangladesh can earn more foreign exchange by exporting these potential items." He also said the country will be able to earn US$ 10 billion from export of halal food to offset loss of US$ 7 billion through market readjustment.
Mohammad AbdurRazzaque in his keynote said geopolitics and geo economics are now integrated and Bangladesh has to adopt strong diplomatic and economic policies to take this advantage. He advised policy makers to make vigorous efforts to retain existing facilities in the EU countries and other major export destinations.  
"Bangladesh should not rush to sign PTA or FTA and should develop its negotiating skills and handling capacities to deal with it," he further said. Syed NasimManzur emphasized for exploring potential markets in Asia instead of looking towards the west.
"This is a time for Asia and we should explore the market potentials," he said.
 Former Ambassador M Humayun Kabir stressed for integration of work plans among the Commerce Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Finance Ministry to face new challenges arising out of trade war between China and the USA and also after the graduation.
"Development and diplomacy should go hand in hand. Our mission should focus closely on how to develop investment and trade and business." Barrister NihadKabir laid emphasis on negotiation skill development to handle post graduation scenarios.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US blocks palm oil imports from Malaysia’s Sime Darby
Apple removes 39,000 game apps from China store to meet deadline
UK says decision to suspend US tariffs already paying off
Lack of co-op hinders China’s debt relief to Africa
China iron ore surges over 50pc in 2020
Prime Bank opens 3 agent banking outlets
NRB Commercial Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal
MTB elects new Chairman, Vice Chairman


Latest News
Body of school girl recovered in Gopalganj
AL hopes turn of positive politics in New Year
BNP vows to establish ‘people’s govt’ in New Year
Book distribution among 4 lakh students starts in Bhola
Man Utd forward Cavani banned over Instagram post
Textbook distribution begins across the country
RCC installs modern street lighting system
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Covid-19: Global cases exceed 83 million
Painful 2020 ends for US workers and layoffs could rise again
Most Read News
Aftab Automobiles approves 10pc cash dividend
'No educational instts reopening without Corona situation improvement'
Bangladesh and China: An alliance for prosperity
WASA to hand over canals to DSCC today
SI killed in Dhaka road accident
Small powers of South Asia in strategic competition
Does Bangladesh need health court?
Mongla Port: Tk754 crore deal signed for dredging of inner bar area
Girl child killed for protesting kisses on face by man
Jatiya Press Club election today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft