Experts for intensifying efforts to face newer challenges

Experts at a webinar on Wednesday asked the government to accelerate coordinated efforts to overcome challenges that the economy will face during transition from LDC to a middle income nation.

They called for close cooperation among different ministries and development agencies especially among the ministry of commerce, foreign affairs and finance in this respect.

Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held the event in collaboration with Research Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) on the "Rise of Geo-economics and Bangladesh."

Commerce Minister TipuMunshi was chief guest while Commerce Secretary Dr. Md Zafar Uddin joined was special guest on the occasion. Former Ambassador M Humayun Kabir, MCCI President Barrister NihadKabir and Apex Footwear Ltd Managing Director Syed Nasim Manzur joined as panelists on the occasion.

FES Resident Representative Ms Tina Blohm and Executive Director of RAPID Dr. Abu Eusuf also spoke on the occasion. Chairman of RAPID Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzaque presented the keynote. ERF President Ms Sharmeen Rinvy chaired the event while its General Secretary S M Rashidul Islam moderated it.

Tipu Munshi said economies across the globe especially in less developed countries were vulnerable even before Covid -19, but the pandemic and ongoing trade war between China and the USA has made it further vulnerable.

"We are aware of the situation and preparing mid-term and long term response. All concerned ministries are also working together to chart out the transition," the minister said. The countries foreign missions are also working to explore the new markets. We are also diversifying exports, he said.

Commerce Secretary said Bangladesh is ready to brace the post graduation scenario. "We will make efforts to continue existing market access from the countries of European Union, China, Japan and India," the secretary said.

He said Bangladesh has prioritized a number of products except readymade garments to face challenges and also to grab opportunities after post graduation.

"Leather, plastic, light engineering, jute and agro based products, ICT are our target to develop so that Bangladesh can earn more foreign exchange by exporting these potential items." He also said the country will be able to earn US$ 10 billion from export of halal food to offset loss of US$ 7 billion through market readjustment.

Mohammad AbdurRazzaque in his keynote said geopolitics and geo economics are now integrated and Bangladesh has to adopt strong diplomatic and economic policies to take this advantage. He advised policy makers to make vigorous efforts to retain existing facilities in the EU countries and other major export destinations.

"Bangladesh should not rush to sign PTA or FTA and should develop its negotiating skills and handling capacities to deal with it," he further said. Syed NasimManzur emphasized for exploring potential markets in Asia instead of looking towards the west.

"This is a time for Asia and we should explore the market potentials," he said.

Former Ambassador M Humayun Kabir stressed for integration of work plans among the Commerce Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Finance Ministry to face new challenges arising out of trade war between China and the USA and also after the graduation.

"Development and diplomacy should go hand in hand. Our mission should focus closely on how to develop investment and trade and business." Barrister NihadKabir laid emphasis on negotiation skill development to handle post graduation scenarios.





